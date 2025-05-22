Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of TPH opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

