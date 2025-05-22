Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 372,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 196,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Tudor Gold Stock Up 3.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

