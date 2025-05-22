UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Price

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price target on Bath & Body Works and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 6.9%

BBWI stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,306,000 after purchasing an additional 208,036 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,016,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,029,000 after acquiring an additional 781,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,494,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,317,000 after acquiring an additional 445,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 14,732.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,798,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752,274 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,422,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after purchasing an additional 243,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

