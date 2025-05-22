UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Position Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,115,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,529,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,337 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $55,354,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 5,776.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,739,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 5,215.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,911 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

