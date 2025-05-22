Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Urban Outfitters worth $29,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,483,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,898. This represents a 34.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $59.60 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

