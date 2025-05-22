Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $63.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $539,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,697.94. This represents a 44.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,016.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 119,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 850.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 34,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,593 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,605,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

