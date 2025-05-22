US Capital Advisors Has Positive Outlook for CQP Q1 Earnings

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 325.95% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.52%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.