Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Trading Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 1,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.5143 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

