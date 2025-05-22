Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Raised to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
