Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Raised to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Posted by on May 22nd, 2025

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCMGet Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

Shares of VCM opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$8.43 and a 12-month high of C$22.50. The stock has a market cap of C$249.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.04.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

