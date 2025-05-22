Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of VSCO opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 85,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,657,773.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,389,805 shares in the company, valued at $182,819,503.35. The trade was a 0.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

