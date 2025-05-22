Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Watts Water Technologies worth $31,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,730. This trade represents a 74.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,314.40. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTS. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $237.78 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.19. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

