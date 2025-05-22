Wedbush Reduces Earnings Estimates for Cavco Industries

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cavco Industries in a research note issued on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $21.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $21.93. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $21.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $516.02 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $549.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.61 and its 200 day moving average is $493.48.

In other news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

