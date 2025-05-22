Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP.UN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: AP.UN) recently:

5/5/2025 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$16.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.75 to C$15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$14.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.44 and a 12 month high of C$20.74.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

