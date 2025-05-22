Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $94.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Westlake traded as low as $76.17 and last traded at $76.31, with a volume of 1858652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.94.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Westlake Trading Down 3.3%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,933,000 after purchasing an additional 574,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.47%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Stories

