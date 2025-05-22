What is Cormark’s Forecast for Vox Royalty FY2026 Earnings?

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Vox Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Vox Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Vox Royalty Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXR opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Vox Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 million, a P/E ratio of -112.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Vox Royalty had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,715,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,128,000 after buying an additional 465,271 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vox Royalty by 66.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 696,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 277,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty by 1,353.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 197,558 shares during the period. Medici Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.