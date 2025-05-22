What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CATX Q1 Earnings?

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perspective Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 13.1%

NYSE CATX opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 22,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,338.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,017.92. This represents a 58.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 22,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,799.99. This trade represents a 45.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 115,696 shares of company stock worth $256,344. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 924,196 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,647,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

