What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for Red Cat Q3 Earnings?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Red Cat in a research report issued on Monday, May 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Red Cat’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Red Cat’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Red Cat Stock Down 6.3%

RCAT opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $577.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Red Cat has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 96.00% and a negative net margin of 232.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Red Cat by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 1,536.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

