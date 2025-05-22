What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for CAPR FY2026 Earnings?

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.85. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.