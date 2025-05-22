William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for RH Earnings

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will earn $3.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s FY2027 earnings at $15.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

RH Stock Down 5.6%

RH stock opened at $195.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.06.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RH by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

