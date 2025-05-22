Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $146.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.88.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Xylem Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $125.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Xylem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 52.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.