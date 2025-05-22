Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for GD Earnings

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.86. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.02 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GD. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.4%

General Dynamics stock opened at $277.72 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.72.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

