Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 4,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

