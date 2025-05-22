Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,921,000 after acquiring an additional 525,956 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $87,775,000. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $72,164,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,935,000 after buying an additional 332,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after buying an additional 267,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,641,500. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $248.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.53 and a 200-day moving average of $203.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -994.88 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $253.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.53.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

