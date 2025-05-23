1,228 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $261.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.43. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $262.80.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $29,222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,307,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,381,276.48. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,686,912. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

