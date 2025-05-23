1,236 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

Shares of PTC opened at $170.37 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

