12,497 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 226,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 67,215 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,776 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,871,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 5,999 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $209,180.40. The trade was a 100.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

