171,726 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Albar Capital Partners LLP

Albar Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,061,000. NVIDIA comprises 5.5% of Albar Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in NVIDIA by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,415,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,388,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $132.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $126.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

