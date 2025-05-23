20,999 Shares in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $85.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. New Mountain Finance’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.00%.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In related news, Director David Ogens bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. This represents a 2.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.