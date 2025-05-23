2,920 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.