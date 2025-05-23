Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 774.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $128.21 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

