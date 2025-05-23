Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Air Lease by 5,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 1,506.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

