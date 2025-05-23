American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of American States Water worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 71,501 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,924,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,687. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

American States Water Stock Down 0.3%

AWR stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.46 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $148.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

