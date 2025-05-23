Bank of America Corp DE Has $12.96 Million Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 316,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 126,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,286.70. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 493,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,957,776.78. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $907,856. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

