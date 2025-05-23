Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 617.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,688,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 374,664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,317.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 939,700 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Under Armour Stock Performance
Shares of UA opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.47.
Under Armour Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
