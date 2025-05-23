Bank of America Corp DE Sells 101,687 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,681,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Bolthouse Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,819,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

