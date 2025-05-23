Bank of America Corp DE Sells 5,424 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 591,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNP. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, JP Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $5,193,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

