Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 86,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $980,959.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,426,457.50. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,996 shares of company stock worth $6,316,899. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $203.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

