Best Telecom Stocks To Follow Now – May 21st

Palo Alto Networks, Broadcom, ServiceNow, AT&T, Arista Networks, Apollo Global Management, and Equifax are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the telecommunications sector that build, maintain or operate networks for voice, data and video transmission—ranging from wireless carriers and internet service providers to network equipment manufacturers. These equities typically offer investors exposure to relatively stable cash flows and dividend payouts, with performance driven by factors like regulatory policy, technological advances and consumer demand for connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded down $12.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.22. 14,076,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,554. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.32.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,128,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,045,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.27.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,018.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $871.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $974.45. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $210.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.41, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. 14,936,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,706,901. AT&T has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,127. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $7.65 on Wednesday, reaching $131.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.49. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Equifax (EFX)

Equifax Inc. operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

NYSE EFX traded down $17.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.23. 1,248,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,707. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.89 and a 200 day moving average of $252.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

