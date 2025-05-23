Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Stock Holdings Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 387.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,807 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Beyond were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Beyond alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Beyond by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Stock Performance

BYON stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. Beyond, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $342.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $231.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Beyond

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $96,540.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,439.53. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.