BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $678,000 Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CarGurus were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CarGurus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 493,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,957,776.78. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,286.70. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,824 shares of company stock worth $907,856. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.81 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 176.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

