BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 15,583 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,583 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Transcat were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Transcat alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Catawba River Capital lifted its stake in Transcat by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 67,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Transcat by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Stock Performance

Transcat stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $852.98 million, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.69. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.56 and a 1-year high of $147.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

TRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRNS

About Transcat

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.