BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,036 shares of company stock worth $2,017,364 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.6% during the first quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 26.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

