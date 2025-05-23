California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Position Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.1%

California Water Service Group stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

