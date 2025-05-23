Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

