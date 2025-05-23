Captrust Financial Advisors Has $212,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,366.60. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of LINC stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $676.72 million, a PE ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $22.27.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.55 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

