Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,165 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chemours were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 935,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 445,335 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Chemours by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,373,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,907,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $27.31.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, CFO Shane Hostetter purchased 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $50,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,348.32. The trade was a 8.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

