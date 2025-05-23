Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,984 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vale were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vale alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vale by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 3,092.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.