Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other 8X8 news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 101,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $226,741.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,085,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,410,997.27. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,678 shares of company stock worth $562,412. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 8X8

8X8 Company Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.