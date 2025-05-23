Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,132 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,650,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,703 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,302,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,635,000 after acquiring an additional 105,648 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,447,000 after acquiring an additional 777,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $134.66. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,510 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,146. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

