Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,523 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Reddit were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,070,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,288,000 after purchasing an additional 913,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,909 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,768 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,861,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,325,000 after purchasing an additional 211,636 shares during the period.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reddit from $210.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Reddit from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $1,883,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,477.38. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,407.35. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,261 shares of company stock worth $105,096,214 in the last quarter.

Shares of RDDT opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. Reddit, Inc. has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $230.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.18.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($8.19) EPS. Reddit’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

